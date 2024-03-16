Matt Hardy on Mercedes Mone Bringing Star Power, Casual Fan Interest to AEW

– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed Mercedes Mone joining the AEW roster and the type of star power she brings to the company. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on Mercedes Mone bringing star power to AEW: “Mercedes is gonna be bringing a lot of star power. She was a big star on WWE TV, which is a big deal. WWE TV is the most powerful professional wrestling television there’s ever been in history, so if you’ve been a big star in WWE TV, that gives you lots of equity. So her coming to AEW, it’s different from a Will Ospreay or an Okada, someone who is more of an international name, that people that follow international wrestling, people that are more diehard pro wrestling fans overall, they love and adore these people.”

On more casual fans knowing Mone: “But Mercedes, she is someone that the casual fans know a lot more. When I say casual fans, it’s just people that don’t always watch wrestling, people that watch wrestling as they’re passing on TV. ‘Oh, here’s some wrestling on. What’s this girl’s name? This girl’s name is Mercedes Mone. This is Sasha Banks.’ They’re gonna know her, and I think those casual eyeballs are very important to get on your product, and she is going to assist in getting those casual eyeballs and more general wrestling fans to watch your program.”