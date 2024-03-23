Matt Hardy Says Mercedes Mone Brings Casual Eyes to AEW, Has the ‘It’ Factor

Matt Hardy recently weighed in on the value that Mercedes Mone brings to AEW and more. Mone debuted on last week’s AEW Dynamite and Hardy weighed in on her value to the company on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On how Mone brings a different kind of value to Will Ospreay & Kazuchika Okada: “Mercedes is someone that the casual fans know a lot more. I think those casual eyeballs are very important to get on your product, and she is going to assist in getting those casual eyeballs and more general wrestling fans to watch your programming.”

On Mone having the “it” factor: “She knows she’s good, she’s very unique in the way she does things in the ring, and she just has this presence and this aura about her where, when you see her, you believe in her. She is someone who connects with the fans, both female and male…she has that ‘it’ factor.”