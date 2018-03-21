wrestling / News
WWE Publishes Article on Matt Hardy Possibly Targeting Michael Cole for Deletion, Matt Hardy Puts Surveillance Order on Michael Cole
March 21, 2018 | Posted by
– As previously reported, during Raw this week, Michael Cole apologized to fans about seeing Ultimate Deletion. Matt Hardy later responded to Michael Cole’s comments on his Twitter account. WWE.com has now picked up the story.
The article notes on how Cole could be targeted for “deletion” by Hardy. Hardy later posted another tweet noting that a “surveillance order” has been ordered on Cole. He wrote, “The eye in the sky is watching.” You can check out Hardy’s tweet below.
SURVEILLANCE ORDER CONFIRMED:@MICHAELCOLE CURRENT LOCATION: DALLAS, TX
THE EYE IN THE SKY IS WATCHING https://t.co/DfQqSaRLrP
— Vanguard1 (@Vanguard1AAR) March 20, 2018