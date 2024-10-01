Matt Hardy Names Michael Hayes As the Biggest Influence On Hardys’ Career

Matt Hardy says that Michael Hayes has been the biggest influence on the Hardys’ career. Hardy recently spoke with Fightful for a new interview and spoke about how Hayes has influenced them as a team. You can see highlights below:

On Michael Hayes: “Michael is the most influential person in our career, no doubt. But one spot that, I think, evolved from his original suggestion is—he was talking about the ladder match. The first one we were doing the tag team ladder match with Edge and Christian. He said, ‘Hey, can we do something where maybe, Jeff, you were standing on one ladder and it was over the other ladder, like a seesaw and it say you jumped off and you stepped on it and the other guy goes flying. He could do like a big splash or a big Swanton.”

On his reaction: “‘Michael, that kind of sounds like some, some cartoon shit. It’s like what they were doing with cartoons. That’s Wile E. Coyote stuff.’ But then like from that initial pitch that he threw out there, that’s where we did get the see saw spot.”