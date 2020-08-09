Matt Hardy Makes It His Mission to End Sammy Guevara’s Wrestling Career In New Video

Matt Hardy is ready to end Sammy Guevara’s wrestling career after Guevara controversially hit him with a chair on last week’s Dynamite. Hardy posted a new video to his YouTube account ini which he cuts a promo talking about the incident, which reportedly got Guevara in hot water backstage.

In the video, Hardy starts, “You ever have one of those moments in life where time stands still? I had one of those moments last week. AEW Dynamite, when I got into a brawl with that little weirdo bitch, Sammy Guevara. And after eating a ringpost and coming back, I remember being placed on a table. And then it seemed like time was standing still. Everything was in slow motion, I remember seeing an object, a chair that was open flying at my face. And in my mind, I was thinking, ‘That’s no average steel chair, folding chair that you see in pro wrestling. No, that’s a three or four times heavier, heavy-ass industrial-grade chair. That’s what’s flying at my face.

“And I tried to pull my arms up as fast as they could, but they felt like they weighed a million pounds each and I couldn’t quite block it. The chair got through, and I remember it exploding my forehead, and then my world went black.”

He went on to describe coming back to at ringside bloody and ‘broken,’ and continued: “Sammy, that literally could have killed me. Congratulations. You’re going to go down in pro wrestling history as the guy who threw the most dangerous, reckless, vicious chair shot in history. But that’s not the only thing you’re going to hold when you go down in wrestling history. You’re also gonna go down as the person who had the most potential — unlimited potential — but never lived to realize it. Because now it is my mission, my duty, Sammy, to end you. Not just physically hurt you; it’s my mission to rid you of this business because you don’t deserve to be in the same industry I’m in. You don’t deserve it.”

You can see the full video below: