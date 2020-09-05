Matt Hardy On MJF’s Character, Advice For Private Party, Other AEW Talents He Wants To Work With

In a recent edition of The Chris Van Vliet Show, Matt Hardy discussed what he thinks of the MJF character, mentoring Private Party, what advice he’s given the tag team, talents he wants to work with in AEW, and much more. You can view his comments below.

On MJF’s character: “He’s great. I’m a big fan of what he does. It reminds me of Big Money Matt a lot. Even when we did the double turn with Matt Hardy and EC3 and I turned into Big Money Matt, which was the iconic Matt Hardy from the Ring of Honor days coming in as the biggest star in the history of the business and all these rookies are just stepping into the ring and lucky to share a ring with you. It reminds me of that and especially his level of commitment. I give him props on those because he’s totally committed to what he does, and he does a great job with it. And he’s also oozing with confidence and on top of everything, he’s just excellent at everything he does. So he’s great. I definitely think down the road I could see something with MJF and Big Money Matt in some capacity either together as a team or versus one another.”

On mentoring Private Party and what advice he’s given them: “I very much gave them the same type of guidance Michael Hayes did to myself and Jeff. The first lesson those guys really need to work on – and it’ll always gonna be a work in progress for these first few years – is they need to remember like they can do all these amazing cool high spots and tag team maneuvers but they have to let fans know ‘No, we are gritty athletes who can fight and we can scrap and we’re tough.’ And that’s kind of like what you have to show people. You have to show you have that vicious streak or mean streak and you have to let them know that you can fight. The fan that is sitting in the front row they have to look in the ring and go ‘This guy can do some really amazing flips and he’s quite the gymnast, but I wouldn’t want to get in a fight with him because I’m afraid he’ll kick my ass.’ So that’s the mindset and that’s the thing I’ve been trying to implement and have Private Party work on.”

On what talents he wants to work with in AEW: “Darby Allin is someone I’d be excited to work with. I think Darby and I could do some really interesting stuff. He reminds me a lot of my brother. The character on screen and just the person the way he acts. He’s very reminiscent of my brother in many ways. MJF obviously stands out as someone. I think Jungle Boy has got a very bright future. I love the Jurassic Express thing they’re doing as well. I would love to do more with The Young Bucks, and I would actually love to do something with Kenny Omega at some point. I’m a big Kenny Omega fan.”

