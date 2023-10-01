Matt Hardy Thinks MJF and Adam Cole Will Adjust To Cole’s Injury

As previously reported, Adam Cole suffered a broken ankle two weeks ago on AEW Dynamite and will be forced to have surgery to repair it. While this seems to derail his story with MJF, Matt Hardy said on his latest podcast (via Fightful) that he thinks the two will be able to pivot from the setback.

He said: “I am a huge, massive proponent of Adam Cole as you know and as most people know. I caught him at a very interesting time, I was going through the second stage of my career and I was really fortunate to be able to work with him, and he made me feel good and confident about what I was doing at the time, as I was kind of changing up the way that I worked. He actually kind of said the same, I was the first big name that he had a legit program with and he said that I was helping as well. I think we were a mutual admiration society, which was great. Huge fan of Adam Cole. Just when I saw him after getting injured on TV, it was heartbreaking to see how badly he was injured. Broken bones in his foot, torn ligaments, torn tendons. He’s got a big surgery coming up and he’s going to be down and out for a while. Once of the worst things about it is that he was in one of the hottest angles in wrestling. Him and MJF, they’ve just been television gold and it sucks that he gets hurt at this time. Just knowing the creative process between those two, I’m sure they’ll make the most out of this.“