Matt Hardy Says MJF vs. Jay White at AEW Full Gear Was ‘Pro Wrestling 101’

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Fightful), Matt Hardy spoke highly of the World title match between MJF and Jay White at AEW Full Gear last week. The match concluded a show-long storyline in which MJF was hurt by The Gunns but still returned at the end of the night to retain his title.

Hardy said: “I know there’s a lot of mixed reaction to the MJF/Jay White match, but I didn’t mind it from a storytelling perspective. Max did it big as far as being injured and having a match earlier, having his knee taken out…at the end of the day, it was like pro wrestling 101 storytelling. I know there were a lot of people who were upset that Jay lost that match, that it was gonna hurt him, but I think at the end of the day, he main-evented the pay-per-view. There were a lot of crazy circumstances that led to MJF ultimately winning. It doesn’t bother me, just for the record. It doesn’t bother me. I feel like when Jay White came out and wrestled on Dynamite, it didn’t affect him at all.”

However, co-host Jon Alba criticized the Adam Cole tease, calling it ‘peak Vince McMahon.’

Hardy added: “I do agree with the Adam Cole thing. That was a little over the top, as far as the angle was that he was gonna accept the match, and considering the parameters that AEW has kind of set up for clearing competitors and whatnot, what was a little much. I’m not gonna disagree with you on that. Max then coming back, that didn’t bother me so much. The Adam Cole stuff was a little much. I’m okay with some of peak Vince stuff. Not okay with everything [laughs]. I’m the guy who did Broken Matt Hardy.“