Matt Hardy Wants To See More Entertainment-Based Angles in AEW

In the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy said that he would like to see more entertainment-based angles in AEW, as he feels the wrestling will ‘always be there.’

He said: “I would like to see a little more story and entertainment-based stuff into characters and whatnot in AEW. To … draw more casual fans in and not just hardcore wrestling fans, I feel like they’re there and the wrestling is always going to be there — that’s what Tony loves. It is such a hard-working locker room and they have set the standard so high for matches that it gets harder and harder, and tougher and tougher to top those things. I think these guys are having such great matches week in and week out I think it’s tough to top all this stuff over and over.”

Jeff Hardy added: “That’s where my best performing comes from, is just in the acting leading up to the matches. Not just in the ring during the matches, but showing people another side of me.“