Matt Hardy Names the Most Underrated Match Of His Career

Matt Hardy has had a lengthy career in wrestling, and he recently named his pick for his most underrated match. The AEW star spoke on Extreme Life of Matt Hardy about his time in TNA and named his Last Man Standing Match with EC3 where he won the TNA World Championship as his most underrated bout.

“It is the most underrated match of my career,” Hardy said (per Wrestling Inc). “…As the match starts going on and on and on, you see me getting more desperate and I’m doing things that Matt Hardy typically wouldn’t do, whether it’s a low blow or [I] break the rules.”

Hardy got the win after Reby Sky gave him the TNA Championship, which he nailed EC3 with to get the pinfall. He would lose the title to Drew Galloway a couple months later before transitioning into his Broken character.