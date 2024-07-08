Matt Hardy On Whether MITB Has Replaced Survivor Series As A ‘Big Four’ WWE PLE

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the AEW star talked about the importance of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event as part of WWE’s schedule and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether MITB should have its own stand-alone event or be at WrestleMania: “I did enjoy it at WrestleMania, I thought it was good. But I understood also how it kind of outgrew even being part of WrestleMania. And it is something — as they want to do a pay-per-view every month or whatever to maximize the revenue, I understand. It’s a concept that kind of stands alone. And especially if you do a men’s match and a women’s match, then that works. So I get why they do it. It makes total sense from business.”

On whether MITB is one of the ‘Big Four’ WWE PLEs: “Interesting. I don’t know. I still think Survivor Series is very cool. I don’t know if I would say it has replaced it in the top four. But I would definitely see Money in the Bank being one of the more popular pay-per-views, especially because of the ladder match. And I think people dig ladder matches. Sometimes, people will say they’re overdone and whatnot. But I mean, Money in the Bank obviously is destination viewing because you’re going to be guaranteed two ladder matches, and they both have pretty important stakes. And these stakes are, if your guy or your girl are winning these matches, then it is going to be a good year for them. And there’s going to be a lot of exciting segments coming up. And I think it just adds to the unpredictability, which I like more than anything else.”

On the WrestleMania 22 MITB match: “Yeah, it is a unique cast and crew. They’re all really good guys though. All guys who are over at this time. There’s guys who are talented, who are kind of ‘Ladder match’ guys, extreme match guys, DQ matches, you know. Talking about myself and RVD… Shelton Benjamin. Then you have a couple of legends in Fit Finlay and Ric Flair. And then you have a powerhouse in Bobby Lashley. So it is an interesting combination.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.