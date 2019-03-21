wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Pushed to Play Multiple Characters in WWE
March 21, 2019 | Posted by
– According to a report by this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Superstar Matt Hardy reportedly pushed the idea of him playing multiple characters. These included his recent Woken Matt persona, Matt V1, and Big Money Matt. His recent Big Money Matt video was his way of to get some momentum for the character on social media because he wanted to add that to his character on WWE TV and debut the gimmick for fans who never got the chance to see it in TNA (now Impact Wrestling).
You can also check out the video where Hardy showcased his Big Money Matt character in the player below.
