Matt Hardy Recalls Nearly Shoot Fighting Opponents In 1997 Indie Match

On his Extreme Life podcast, Matt Hardy recounted an experience from an independent show circa 1997, just before The Hardy Boyz signed with WWE, where a dangerous situation nearly led to a riot. They were wrestling at a motorbike rally on hard clay ground with no padding. Matt expressed concern when one opponent insisted on catching Jeff Hardy performing a dive over the top rope. You can check out some highlights below:

On being concerned about it: “I remember telling Jeff, ‘Well, we have some pretty big things coming up. Maybe we could do something different there. We want to make sure that he’s safe’… And he [the opponent] said, ‘Look at me. I’m big. Of course, I’ll catch you.'”

On the dive: “He ran and dove out. And this guy completely sidestepped him overhand, I don’t think he did anything. And Jeff just smacked [the clay]… I mean, it almost felt like that [purposeful] in some ways… I don’t know. He either did it purposely or he was an idiot, one or the other.”

On Jeff firing back: “Jeff went and punted this guy in the ribs the hardest I’ve ever seen him punt anybody. I mean, he like lifted him off the ground. And Jeff kicked him again twice, because Jeff was hot. He was in pain, and he was hot… That guy came over yelling, ‘Motherf**ker, you trying to shoot? Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go… You want to fight? Let’s f**king fight.’ Jeff just tagged me… I said, ‘Chill, chill. It’s all good.”

On dodging a punch: “Jeff dropkicks him in the side of the head, like right in the temple as hard as he could, a thrust kick. And that guy gets knocked out and down… We just called the match… We went to the back. We got our money and we got out of there. Shane Helms was there with us, supporting us. I’ll never forget, he had something he put in his hand, some sort of weapon that would have been like a brass knucks in case of anything. And he was standing right by ringside like, had our back. We left, got out of there. That’s the only match that I can tell you ever totally broke down, and we didn’t we didn’t finish the match.”

