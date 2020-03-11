wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Needs The Young Bucks’ Help In Latest #FreeTheDelete
March 11, 2020 | Posted by
If you’re looking for confirmation that Matt Hardy is going to AEW, you may be disappointed in the latest #FreetheDelete. It doesn’t have that, but it does have Hardy begging the Young Bucks to help him. He needs Zenith kicked out of him and then needs to be buried. Perhaps the end of Zenith is what Hardy was referring to in a tweet he sent this morning.
