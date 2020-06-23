Matt Hardy Gets New Opponent For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

With Sammy Guevara suspended, Matt Hardy now has a new opponent for AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that Hardy will now face Santana on this week’s show and has a poll asking fans which version of Hardy Santana should face. You can see the post and vote below. As of this writing, the vote is:

* Broken Matt: 39.5%

* Old School Matt: 34.4%

* Unkillable Matt: 26.1%

Hardy was supposed to have Guevara, but Guevara has been suspended for the offensive joke he made during a 2016 podcast appearance in which he said that when working at WWE as an extra, he wanted to “go and f**king rape” Sasha Banks.