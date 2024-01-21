Matt Hardy Thinks Nic Nemeth Will Do Well in TNA & NJPW

Nic Nemeth made his debuts in TNA and NJPW recently, and Matt Hardy thinks the former Dolph Ziggler is primed for success. Nemeth appeared at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 and then made his TNA debut at Hard to Kill. Hardy weighed in on the situation on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, praising Nemeth as a worker and a person.

“I think [Nemeth] will do well,” Hardy said (per Wrestling Inc). “First and foremost, he’s a guy who’s just like an excellent worker. He was very much ahead of the curve in the way people bumped and sold he gets that. That’s where his money is in many many ways. Good-looking dude, nice dude that I like a lot.”

Hardy continued, “He’s gonna do well, and I think it’s so cool that he actually showed up at Wrestle Kingdom for New Japan. He showed up at TNA. You never know where he can show up. I think that’s one of the greatest gifts you can give wrestling fans. I also think that’s how you get yourself hot too, so I think he’s doing plenty smart.”