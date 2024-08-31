Matt Hardy Says No One Deserves AEW World Title More Than Bryan Danielson

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Bryan Danielson’s AEW World Title win at AEW All In over Swerve Strickland and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jeff Jarrett’s renaissance: “You go back though — when Jeff Jarrett had that match against Hangman Page too, Jeff Jarrett was killing it. I need to. I’ve been meaning to text Jeff Jarrett for like two months, ever since then. Because he’s really been doing some good stuff, and I think there was a lot of sympathy on him too, realistic sympathy. Just because people — he did that speil about Owen [Hart]. How much he meant to him, he wanted to win the one-heart classic tournament, right? And then you know, he had that great match with Hangman, he busted his ass out there. He ended up losing in the first round. But I think from that moment on, Jeff Jarrett has had a ton of momentum, and he can be utilized in a very strong way if utilized correctly in AEW.”

On Bryan Danielson’s AEW World Title win: “There’s no one that deserves it more. You heard a lot of people say like, ‘I’m gonna go out there, and I’m gonna give 100%. I’m gonna give every bit of blood, sweat, and tears in my body.’ But Bryan Danielson is the epitome of that. He is the consummate pro when it comes to leaving it all out there. He just gives everything. He takes his chance, he takes his risk, whatever he has to do to win a match and to entertain the audience.

“He has a very high level of expectation, which he wants to deliver in every single match. And he always rises to the occasion, and he makes sure that happens. I mean, sometimes he beats himself up and he hurts himself, right? He gets hurt a lot. That’s because he works at just such a very high rate. But I gotta tell you man, he is a guy that feels like — since he has come to AEW, he is a guy that is truly one of the heart and soul members of AEW.”

