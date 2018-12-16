Matt Hardy Is Not Worried About Winning More Titles, Talks Woken Character

– Matt Hardy discussed the possibility of a last title run and more during his recent interview with myKhel. Highlights are below:

on a last possible title run: “I get this question do you want as an official WWE title run before retirement. At this stage of our careers like I’m not worried necessarily about holding more championships or winning more titles or winning WWE title completes. Like if I win WWE title then everything is complete. That’s not really my main goal.”

On his ‘Woken’ character not being seen a ton in WWE: “Just timing was one of the issues since I was dealing with a nagging injury. So had taken time-off and be away. I’m hoping as we go forward on the WWE network, you will continue to see more broken woken characters with house Hardys with Wolfgang, Vanguard, Skarsgard, Senor Benjamin, and all the other fan favorites. So I really think that the platform where it can allow us to maximize you know what is the broken universe and you could see it all in, the Woken Warriors will have something they can watch be very proud of.”