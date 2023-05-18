– During this week’s edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed the announcement of AEW Collision and how AEW can grow its audience by appealing more to casual fans. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on the addition of AEW Collision: “That’s a positive for AEW without a doubt that the Turner folks are all about the pro wrestling hardcore fanbase. The hardcore fanbase, they’re going to tune in each and every week, even if they complain about the show… I’m a big advocate after being around for 31 years, to grow the fanbase of AEW, I do think we need to appeal to some more casual fans who might not be all about just the wrestling and the five-star matches.”

On a potential roster split: “My gut tells me it’s going to add to the excitement because I think it’s going to be two pretty different rosters, so the shows are going to look differently, so I think we could get to a deal where the shows are going to almost compete against one another.”