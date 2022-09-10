Matt Hardy Weighs In On AEW’s ‘Refresh’ On Dynamite, Thinks Tony Khan Did Well Reshuffling Things

Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on AEW “reshuffling the deck” on this week’s Dynamite as a response to the drama fallowing All Out. Of course, AEW found itself in a wild position after the post-All Out media scrum and backstage brawl, which has led to suspensions and the vacating of the AEW World Championship and Trios Championships.

Hardy touched on the topic on the latest episode of The Extreme Life With Matt Hardy. While he didn’t speak much on the actual drama itself, discussed about how AEW pivoted on Dynamite and praised Tony Khan for putting the focus on other talent like Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta. You can check out the highlights below:

On the situation ‘raising some eyebrows’ backstage: “Sure, of course it did. I mean, it certainly took a lot of people by surprise too, especially because we did a complete refresh on the Dynamite that was gonna follow that week, because we reset out champions as well… I think, considering they almost erased the blackboard and started from scratch. And I think they had a hell of a show tonight, I thought Dynamite was fantastic.”

On rebounding with this week’s Dynamite: “I just thought that Tony Khan did a good job reshuffling the deck and giving a great Dynamite tonight. It’s going to be interesting to see what the ratings end up being, we’ll find that out Thursday as well. Because I imagine, because there was so much buzz on AEW all week, and buzz is buzz, and it makes a lot of people want to tune into AEW. So I’m very curious as to what kind of number it did last night. And fortunately, it was a great show too.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.