Matt Hardy On Bryan Danielson Helping With AEW Creative, If He Would Want To Be Involved

On the latest episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star talked about AEW President Tony Khan recently confirming during the AEW Double or Nothing conference call that Bryan Danielson has been helping with AEW creative, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bryan Danielson’s new role: “I definitely think that I think Bryan is going to be beneficial to chipping in like that, especially because he just he’s has a great wrestling mind, and I think, you know, I don’t know where Bryan’s body is, you know, in theory, but I think it’s his you know as he makes the transition to being more of a creative process behind the scenes. I think he’s going to be very beneficial because he has a great thought process for wrestling in general.”

On whether he would want to be in creative: “I would, and I see myself doing that. I see myself being some sort of, you know, creative contributor and also like a producer or coach eventually and in time.”

