Matt Hardy On Chris Jericho Helping Make Owen Hart Tournament a Reality

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament kicks off in earnest this week, and Matt Hardy recently discussed the tournament and Chris Jericho helping make it a reality. Hardy discussed the tournament on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Chris Jericho’s part in getting the Owen Hart Tournament established in AEW: “I heard about it from Chris Jericho, he was kind of the guy who made this a reality in a lot of ways. He was like the inner connection between Martha, the family, and AEW. I know he talked about things they were wanting to do and it just sounded so cool, and he knew I was one of the guys who worked with Owen and knew him personally, so he was pretty excited to share that. And I thought it was a very cool detail. I’m so happy because I know AEW and I have all the confidence in the world that Tony Khan is going to do his best to make Owen Hart out to be the legend and lay in front of you the legacy of his career and all his contributions. All of his contributions led to the formation of AEW and the style of AEW.”

On Jeff Hardy qualifying for the tournament: “It’s cool, it’s very cool. Jeff is the only one in the Owen Hart Tournament [so far] that wrestled with Owen Hart back in the day. There are four people now [in AEW], myself, Jeff, Christian, and Chris Jericho. There are others, Dustin has, Mark Henry. I think it’s very cool that Jeff is in this Owen Hart Tournament and I think it’s a cool story going with that story that he’s one of the guys who worked with Owen, and Owen was like a mentor and one of his role models growing up. I think that’s a great story with Jeff having a run and winning this thing.”