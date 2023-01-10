– During The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy spoke about John Cena not turning heel and how much of an asset he was to WWE as a babyface. He stated the following on John Cena not turning heel (via Fightful):

“There’s some times in WWE where those decisions are made because the real person is just such a tremendous asset to the company in so many ways. That’s probably why they would never pull the trigger on it. I mean, would it have helped him in the long run? I think so. I think it would have, but I just feel like all the Make-A-Wishes, all the appearances, all the charity stuff he did, they just they wanted to keep him in that role. So that’s why they kept him in that same position, kind of like on cruise control.”