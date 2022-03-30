Matt Hardy on Michael Hayes’ Idea for a Cinematic Matchup Between The Hardys and Edge & Christian

– On The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy spoke on how former manager Michael Hayes previously came up with an idea for a cinematic style matchup between The Hardys and Edge and Christian early in their WWE careers. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Hardy on Michael Hayes coming up with a cinematic style matchup between The Hardys and Edge & Christian earlier in their WWE careers: “Michael was a very out-of-the-box thinker. He was trying to think of things that would be different and original and unique and he did pitch something that was very similar to that. I wonder how that would have turned out if we’d had done it at that stage in our career. Because we’re very different performers. We were definitely thinking more about work rate than the actual work of telling a story and being character performers, so I don’t know. It would have been an interesting scenario because Vince, he takes these things so seriously, and that’s why I took a different approach to The Final Deletion. I didn’t want this thing to be looked at as too serious because at the end of the day, wrestling, it’s these people that are amazing athletes, they get in a ring and go have a 15 or 20-minute match, especially with all these unique spots and whatnot. But still, it’s entertainment at the end of the day, and we can’t lose track of that.”

Matt Hardy on cinematic matches: “I really can’t think of a lot of cinematic matches being pitched during my time [in WWE] as an active competitor. I was a big fan of the Roddy Piper/Goldust deal that they had, The Backlot Brawl. I thought that was cool and I think those things are good every once in a while if you don’t overdo them, I think they can get watered down very easily. But if you have the right two performers, and you have a unique and right situation, I think they work.”