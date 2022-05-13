Matt Hardy On His Reaction to Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return, Is Happy For Cody

Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes’ WWE return at WrestleMania, praising Rhodes’ match with Seth Rollins and saying he’s happy for Cody. Hardy discussed the matter and more on the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):

On Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE: “I loved Cody’s return at WrestleMania, I thought it was executed perfectly and I thought they had an amazing match. I’m very happy for Cody. Once again it’s one of those things where I feel like in wrestling you work with people and switch and you’re in different companies but once you’re with someone, they can be gone away for three years, five years, or whatever and once you work with them again it’s just the same. I’m sure there was a lot of that when he stepped back in the WWE dressing room when he worked with Seth Rollins. I loved the presentation and I’m so glad they kept the version of Cody that we got in AEW because I think that’s where he found that version of success and for that version to show up it’s a great statement that Vince and the powers at be got this is why he’s over and let’s keep him like this and let him keep doing his jam.”

On Rhodes removing himself from the AEW World Title picture during his tenure there: “I don’t know if that was him just trying to be unselfish because of the position he was in as an EVP where he was part of management. I do agree, he’s such a big player in pro wrestling and you don’t want to take yourself off the table like that because it really limits what you can do from storytelling.”

On Rhodes’ quest to win the WWE Championship: “Especially with the backstory of his dad never winning the title and that’s what he set as his goal, his destiny to win the title his dad never did. That’s a great story too.”