Matt Hardy Weighs In on the WWE Debut of Rey Fenix

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about the WWE debut of Rey Fenix against Nathan Frazer on a recent WWE SmackDown and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the WWE debut of Rey Fenix: “He came out this week and it was nice to see him debut as a singles, just so that he can kind of catch back up to the momentum that his brother has. And I love Fenix and Penta, they’re both two of my favorite guys, I love those guys so much. I’m so happy for them, so I’m glad he’s getting that opportunity.”

On Nathan Frazer: “I was really surprised by his opponent who was Nathan Frazer, someone who I just worked with recently. So the fact that he was there, it really intrigues me. I know we had Axiom, he worked against Gunther in Spain. I think they’re doing some sort of storytelling here, not sure which direction this is going. But I got to tell you, I’ve already put in my request to Ava over at NXT. I mean come on, we did beat the champions. I think if anything, the TNA World Tag Team Champions deserve a shot at those NXT titles.

“So I don’t know. We’ll see what happens, but I’m always keeping my eyes closed on the guys that I could be working with again in the future. I really enjoyed that match. I thought Nathan Frazer gave a great effort, I thought he and Fenix had a great match. It was a perfect debut for Fenix, because whoever was putting things together picked one of the best opponents they could possibly pick for Fenix on his first outing. Someone who could work his style, someone who could move at his pace. So kudos for that.”

