Matt Hardy Weighs In On The Rock’s Current WWE Run, Segment On Last Week’s Raw

Matt Hardy appreciates how The Rock has been handling his current WWE run. The People’s Champion has been a major focus on WWE TV as he heads into a WrestleMania 40 match with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, and Hardy shared his thoughts on Rock’s run on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Rock’s WWE run: “The fact that he is one of the biggest stars in the world when it comes to Hollywood, and he’s killing it on that front, and he’s somewhat of a boss [in WWE] and he’s sitting there with the rest of the boss men with the TKO deal… [Other stars in his position] would say like ‘I don’t wanna damage my popularity as an actor, or make people think that I’m a bad person.’ But he’s kind of relinquished his fear of being an asshole and playing the gig as far as wrestling goes.”

On Rock making Rhodes bleed on Raw: “He fulfilled the prophecy, he made him bleed. I feel like it was done very right, because blood isn’t something we see very often on WWE TV.”