– During this week’s edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed what he’s heard from his friends in the WWE locker room on the positive changes that were made behind the scenes by Nick Khan, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon in WWE after Vince Mcmahon retired as Chairman and CEO last July. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on what he fears from those in the WWE locker room about the changes: “They just said you wouldn’t believe how different it is. They want you to be at work on time. They want you to work hard. It’s still a pretty grueling schedule, so to say. They still do the wellness test, all of that is the same, but just the feeling of there’s not as much intimidation when you’re not walking on eggshells quite as much.”

On how that makes the talent feel: “It just you feel a lot more safe and sound. Being there currently, it’s just a much more laid-back environment. That’s what I’ve heard overwhelmingly.”

Of course, Vince McMahon returned to WWE earlier this month and has been elected the Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. Also, Stephanie McMahon resigned from her post as co-CEO.