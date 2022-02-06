Matt Hardy On The Idea of Holding AHFO Meetings In The Stairwell

During his latest Twitch stream (via Fightful), Matt Hardy spoke about why the AHFO, his faction that recently teamed up with Andrade, has segments in which they meet in stairwells. Andrade became a new leader in the faction on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Hardy said: “We had a location, we’d shoot, and we were all there. We’re all set, and we’re going to shoot this pre-tape, right? 90 seconds, whatever, two minutes for TV. Then we get there and we’re starting to shoot and all these people from the building said, ‘No, no. No cameras are allowed here! You can’t shoot in this area. This is off-limits, you can’t shoot.’ So we had to change this whole — it wasn’t anything like, it wasn’t like we’re by some key information, confidential information by the War Room, or area 51, or like the sports team’s locker room or anything, it wasn’t any location like that. But for some reason, this one was off-limits. So they pretty much used all the other locations they’d kind of scouted out for us. So then, the show had started and we’re pushing it to do this [shoot]. We’re running late and the place where we had the least amount of noise, and the most privacy, was in a staircase, and we’re saying, of course, This looks absurd. We’re doing this business meeting in a staircase. Jess Palombo, who does a ton of the pre-tapes at AEW, she actually said the responses she got to that, after the pre-tape being in the stairwell, were just entertaining the hell out of her, and she’s like, ‘We should just do them all in a stairwell.’ I was like, ‘Fine. That’s great.’ So now, that’s our new thing. That’s where the AHFO does business, in the stairwell.“