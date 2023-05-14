Matt Hardy On The Original Plan For The Firm Deletion Match

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Wrestling Inc, Matt Hardy revealed that the original plan for The Firm Deletion match was a singles between himself and Ethan Page.

He said: “We were talking about having me vs. Ethan [Page] and having Private Party involved… I have to give Tony Khan credit for this, he said, ‘What if we did a big tag match with Jeff?’”

Meanwhile, Isiah Kassidy spoke about his dive off of Matt Hardy’s roof. He added: “I knew going into this match I wanted to have at least one big moment… that’s when I texted Matt and said, ‘I want to jump off your roof.’”

He added that it was supposed to be a crossbody, but Jeff suggested that Kassidy use the Swanton.