– During yesterday’s edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed Vince McMahon returning to WWE and being elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on Vince McMahon returning to WWE: “Knowing Vince, he’s a pretty vindictive guy, I feel like. If he feels like someone intentionally tried to do something to push him out or give him advice that was maybe misleading, they were just trying to push him off to the side, I feel like he’s gonna take that seriously and he’s gonna return with a vengeance.”

McMahon on not letting people see you when you’re weak: “Vince says you can’t let people see you when you’re weak. Your primal instincts tell you that you need to be the strongest, you need to be the top of the food chain, ‘You need to be an alpha male, damn it! This man’s a vegan? Oh my God. He’s not at the top of the food chain. He’s not an alpha male. He doesn’t have a primal instinct.'”

As noted, Stephanie McMahon resigned from her post as Co-CEO of WWE when McMahon was elected Executive Chairman.