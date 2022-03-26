Matt Hardy On What He Didn’t Like About 2009 WWE Feud With Jeff Hardy

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Fightful), Matt Hardy spoke about the one part of his 2009 WWE feud with Jeff Hardy that neither of them liked. The feud would lead to them having matches at Wrestlemania 25 and Backlash 2009.

Matt said: “The whole thing of burning Jeff’s house down. We never liked that. We’d never do a callback to that. But I remember thinking during that angle, I was like, me being jealous of my brother, who’s historically more popular than me? Sure, I can see that. Or, if I had his fireworks go off or do things to embarrass him. But like, burn his house down? I think that might be a little jumping the shark because we’re trying to play this angle as serious. You know, it’d be different if it [had been] a broken universe angle.“