Matt Hardy On What He’ll Do To Sammy Guevara At Dynamite

Matt Hardy has posted a new video to Youtube in which he talks about how his match with Sammy Guevara on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will go down.

He said: “I’m really trying to wrap my head around it. I’m not sure if you’re just a glutton for punishment, a pain addict, or maybe you have a death wish, Sammy. I mean, you would think after you poked the bear as much as you’ve poked the bear you would have learned your lesson. I mean after the way that Damascus beat your ass in the street fight Sammy. After the way I jumped off a ladder and put you through a table. After the way Damascus ran over you. After the way Damascus twisted you while you were wearing a neck brace last Wednesday on Dynamite, you would have thought you would have learned your lesson.

But you did not, you continued to poke the bear. You continued to push Damascus. And then, you pushed him way too far because you Sammy were involved in the destruction of Vanguard-1 and that incident, regardless of what you felt about it, it made everyone feel something. I mean, wrestling fans, they’re an opinionated bunch. They all felt something. They covered a wide range of emotion from being in mourning to being heartbroken to being disgusted, being offended, being angry. Everybody felt something, Sammy.

But you know what Damascus felt? He felt fury and rage and anger because regardless of what anyone thought about it, Damascus the Broken One, he loved Vanguard-1 like a man loves a dog that he’s had his entire life. There was a strong connection there, and this Wednesday you’ve accepted Damascus’ offer to step in the ring and go one-on-one Sammy? He’s coming for blood, he’s coming to break you into little pieces the same way you broke Vanguard-1 into little pieces, Sammy.

Look man, you’re a young, handsome, talented guy that could have a hell of a future. So let me give you some advice if you want to have a long, successful, fruitful career like I’ve had. Don’t show up. Wednesday at Dynamite, don’t show up, Sammy. Because if you do, I, classic Matt Hardy, unkillable Matt Hardy, the man who is stronger than death, mas fuerte que la muerte, I, Sammy, am going to bury you. And Damascus? Damascus is going to slaughter you. Sammy, don’t show up on Wednesday because if you do, it very well may be your last match ever.”

