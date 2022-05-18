Matt Hardy On Who He’d Like to Induct Him Into WWE Hall of Fame

In the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Hardy spoke about the possibility of him going into the WWE Hall of Fame and who he’d like to induct him. Here are highlights:

On the Hardys going in the WWE Hall of Fame and if he could go in on his own: “I think so, yeah, I feel very confident about that. I think that would be fitting, obviously, we’re a deserving team and Jeff would be deserving on his own. I think there’s a lot of cases that could be made that I am very deserving on my own as well, 100%, considering some of the people that are in there. So, who am I kidding? I’m being very humble here. I could definitely go in on my own.

On who he’d want to induct him: “I feel like the most fitting person to induct us would be the guy who we learned the most from, who really helped us when we first started becoming a success in pro wrestling, and that would be Michael Hayes.”

On who else might do the honor: “I could see it being MVP. Bray Wyatt would also be interesting, too. Put the Fiend out there.”