Matt Hardy On Why Kenny Omega Gets Criticism, Says He Enjoys Randy Orton and Roman Reigns

There has been a reignited debate on who the best pro wrestler in the world is as of late, with Jim Ross stating on his podcast that it was Randy Orton. Other fans have said Kenny Omega and recently some have been mentioning Roman Reigns as well. AEW wrestler Matt Hardy took to Twitter to weigh in, noting that Omega, Orton and Reigns are all different from one another.

He wrote: “Those who can’t see or understand how special of a performer @KennyOmegamanX is are out of touch. Kenny brings a fresh & unique approach as an @AEW champion, along with dazzling athleticism & incredible matches. I stand with Omega. Feel free to not like or enjoy Kenny’s style or character, you’re entitled to your opinion. BUT…If you claim to understand this industry & don’t see & acknowledge how much he’s shaping, building & contributing to modern day pro wrestling, you’re out of touch. […] As people & performers, I like Kenny, Randy & Roman. They’re all very different, but awesome at what they do. Kenny catches flak cuz of his past & over the topness, but there’s no denying he’s currently killing it, esp considering the AEW style. He’s special.”

