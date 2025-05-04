Matt Hardy Is Open To Doing A Match With The New Day

Following a recent Twitter exchange with Xavier Woods, Matt Hardy discussed the possibility of The Hardy Boyz facing The New Day, potentially even teasing a return to WWE to make it happen, on his Extreme Life podcast. You can check out some highlights below:

On a potential match: “The New Day, they can get it too, man. The New Day can get it too… We showed up in WWE, and The New Day was there. And don’t get it twisted, we could definitely show up in WWE again with New Day there and we might even pull those tag titles off [them]. Especially because we’re in need of a tag title right now, because the Hardys need a tag title at all times… because we’re proven we’re the GOATs.”

On wanting the match: “I would love to…we’ve never done anything with The New Day in that capacity. To actually come in and work with New Day, do a program with New Day? I think that is something that is definitely feasible in the future. So that’s something that would be exciting to me.”

