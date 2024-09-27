Matt Hardy Says He’d Be Open to TNA Hall of Fame Induction, Jeff Recalls Turning Down WWE Hall of Fame

The Hardys are considered likely inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame, and Matt says he’d be up for a TNA Hall of Fame induction too. Jeff was offered a WWE Hall of Fame spot previously but turned it down because he would be going in solo and wanted to be inducted with Matt, something they both talked about in an interview with Fightful. You can see highlights below:

Jeff on turning down a WWE Hall of Fame induction: “Eventually I denied it. I was just in a bad place after my dad had passed away and I just got to a point that there was no return, something had to happen, but it just didn’t feel right when they offered it to me.”

Matt on a potential TNA Hall of Fame induction: “I would. I mean, I feel like we’re kind of at that point in our career where we kind of reach that status where people will commonly refer us as legends. As great as that feels, we’re still just doing our thing. We were two teenage kids from Podunk, North Carolina. But, yeah, absolutely. It’s a great honor and if someone is willing to bestow that honor upon you, yeah, I would definitely be up for it. It is it’s a story that Jeff told me, he called me right after whenever he left WWE and they offered to put him in the Hall of Fame, but it would have been solo because I was with AEW and he said, ‘No, I want to do it with Matt,’ which was real cool and I feel like any Hall of Fame that we go into first, that’s how we should go into it, as a team.”