Matt Hardy Pays Tribute to The Undertaker, Notes Past Wins Over Him

– AEW wrestler and former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy shared a tribute for The Undertaker today, who celebrates the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut. Matt Hardy wrote, “Congratulations on an epic 30 year run, @undertaker. I learned so much from being around you & working with you – Thanks!”

Additionally, Hardy had some fun with his tweets after another user noted his win over The Undertaker in WWE. He later tweeted out a gif of a classic Mattitude fact, noting that Hardy has beaten The Undertaker two straight times.

When another user noted Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman in the background of the photo of Hardy’s pinfall on Undertaker, someone then joked, “Lesnar and Heyman were just big Matt Hardy marks and they were just watching their hero in action.”

Hardy later tweeted in response, “Let’s be honest – Who isn’t a #MarkForMattHardy? I AM THE MOST CREATIVE AND INNOVATIVE TRAILBLAZER IN PRO WRESTLING HISTORY.” You can view those tweets below.

