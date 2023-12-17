Matt Hardy Recalls Pitch to Team Hardys With Bray Wyatt In WWE

Matt Hardy recently recalled that there was a pitch to have The Hardys form a stable with Bray Wyatt in WWE. Hardy talked about the situation on the latest Extreme Life with Matt Hardy, talking about how Vince McMahon wanted to form a group out of the trio as part of Wyatt’s Fiend character. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the pitch:” “They said, ‘If you do come back, we’ve got Windham doing this Firefly Fun House where he’s a comical character, and then he turns to The Fiend. What if we did something where we put you with him, with your Broken gimmick, and with Jeff, we can have him do Willow the Wisp, and you guys can be a little faction.'”

On why it didn’t happen: “That was very appealing. But it’s just one of those things where it was like, ‘We’re only gonna go that direction if you re-sign.’ And it kinda got to the point where [I] thought they were using this as a hook, and I knew how Vince sees me already … so I decided to try something else and join AEW.”