Matt Hardy’s Podcast to Do Five-Part Series On ‘Broken’ Character

Matt Hardy is going in depth on his “Broken” character for the next several episodes of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Podcast Heat announced on Monday that the next five episodes of the series will be themed “Becoming BROKEN” and will look at the formation of his Broken Matt Hardy character.

The first episode of the series releases on Friday. You can see the announcement below:

“Since the launch of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” earlier this year, Matt Hardy and co-host Jon Alba have been making news with every episode, exploring various points in Hardy’s amazing career and analyzing the current landscape of professional wrestling. But starting March 4th, the duo will embark on a five-part series on the creation and execution of one of pro wrestling’s most iconic and industry-altering characters, ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy.

The series, titled “Becoming BROKEN” will take a deep dive into the formation of a character that changed the modern era of wrestling. “Becoming BROKEN” will also provide a first-hand account of how ‘The BROKEN Universe’ was able to blend reality and fantasy, and how it birthed what has become known as the cinematic match. “Becoming BROKEN” will culminate with a peek behind the curtain of how the iconic Hardy Boyz made their triumphant return at WrestleMania 33.

“It’s exciting to be going into detail about my brother [Jeff] breaking his leg in 2015, which ultimately led to me becoming broken. It’s a seamlessly-flowing story that covers me being a TNA tag champ, an extended rivalry with EC3, ‘Big Money’ Matt, ‘Broken’ Matt, the Final Deletion, Brother Nero, the Expedition of Gold, and culminates at Wrestlemania 33,” said Hardy. “It’s my absolute favorite story arc in my career!”

“The first time I saw the ‘Broken’ Matt character, I didn’t understand it. But quickly, I saw that Matt was on the verge of something special, and it was shortly after the WrestleMania 33 Hardy Boyz return that I started to realize why he would be the perfect pro wrestling podcast subject,” added Alba. “’Becoming BROKEN’ will be an incredible character study for both fans and performers alike and an examination into one of the most innovative runs in the history of pro wrestling. And we may even encounter some surprises along the way.”

The first episode of the “Becoming BROKEN” series drops on Friday, March 4th on the Podcast Heat network and is available on all major podcast platforms.”