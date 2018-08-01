WWE News: Matt Hardy Posts Thank You Message On Twitter & Sparks Retirement Speculation, Maria Kanellis Heads to The WWE Performance Center, Nia Jax Says Coach Talks to Hear Himself Speak

– Matt Hardy posted the following thank you message on Twitter, leading to fans on his timeline asking if he’s retiring …

To all that supported me in the independents & OMEGA..

To the fans of Team Xtreme..

To the Mattitude Followers..

To the OUTSPOKEN fans who brought me back in 2005..

To the people who backed me when I was REINCARNATED in pro wrestling..

To the #WOKEN Warriors..

THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/YkEILcoZh8

— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 1, 2018