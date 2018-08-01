Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Posts Thank You Message On Twitter & Sparks Retirement Speculation, Maria Kanellis Heads to The WWE Performance Center, Nia Jax Says Coach Talks to Hear Himself Speak

August 1, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Matt Hardy’s Matt Hardy Woken WWE Raw 120417 Ultimate Deletion

– Matt Hardy posted the following thank you message on Twitter, leading to fans on his timeline asking if he’s retiring …

– Nia Jax posted the following on Twitter about Raw announcer Jonathan Coachman…

– Maria Kanellis posted the following, noting that she’s on her way to train at the WWE Performance Center…

article topics :

Maria Kanellis, Matt Hardy, Nia Jax, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading