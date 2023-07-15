Matt Hardy on a Potential OMEGA Reunion Show

– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt hardy was asked about a potential reunion show for his old indie promotion, OMEGA. Hardy said the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“I don’t think in the immediate future, there’s any talks of being an OMEGA return show or an OMEGA reunion. Is that something I could see happening down the road? Yeah, I think so. Just right now, especially with these four young kids, my life is a whirlwind where every moment is accounted for, and on top of my AEW gig, we still try and do some bookings on the weekends to cons more than anything else. Now, Jeff isn’t wrestling on indies. He’s only doing signings as of right now. So yeah, it’s just a lot of work, you know, and I feel like if we’re going to do one of those things, we’re going to try and do it right. I just don’t physically have the time to be able to do it and do it right currently.”