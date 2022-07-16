Matt Hardy Sees A Lot of Potential In Wardlow’s Mainstream Star Power, Would Like to Form a Trio With Him

Matt Hardy is a big fan of Wardlow and would like, when Jeff Hardy is where he needs to be, to form a trio between them. Wardlow has been open about his appreciation of the Hardys and Jeff in particular and on the latest Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt talked about how the feeling is mutual.

“From the first time I met Wardlow, I really appreciated him,” Matt said (per Fightful). “He was very respectful. Very nice, very kind. He’s a good guy. I see a lot of potential in him as far as being like a crossover-into-mainstream star, I think that would be possible for him. He’s a very talented guy, he can do so much more than you would expect him to for his size and his look, he’s extremely athletic. He’s also a very charismatic, good looking, dude, and yeah, I would love to do a trios run with Wardlow once Brother Nero [Jeff Hardy] takes care of himself, and he gets to where he needs to be, Matt, Jeff and Warlow together would be really, really fun. We can be Trios Tag Team Champs one day, if we get those titles.”

Jeff Hardy is of course currently not available as such currently, as he is indefinitely suspended after being arrested for a DUI in June.