wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Praises Ali After Live Event Match, Sasha Banks Tweets Photos Of Her Dog, R-Truth Gets Snacks Before Returning To Crate

June 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Hardy WrestleMania 34 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

– Matt Hardy noted on Twitter that he and Ali have separate religions, but Ali is a great person and the two delivered a “show-stealer” at a Smackdown live event in Salt Lake City last night. You can see his tweet and Ali’s response below.

– Sasha Banks has posted new photos of her cute dog. Who doesn’t love a cute dog?

– WWE has a new video of R-Truth stopping to get snacks before he gets back in a crate being shipped to RAW, in order to avoid losing his 24/7 championship.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Hardy, R-Truth, Sasha Banks, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading