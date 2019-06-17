WWE News: Matt Hardy Praises Ali After Live Event Match, Sasha Banks Tweets Photos Of Her Dog, R-Truth Gets Snacks Before Returning To Crate

– Matt Hardy noted on Twitter that he and Ali have separate religions, but Ali is a great person and the two delivered a “show-stealer” at a Smackdown live event in Salt Lake City last night. You can see his tweet and Ali’s response below.

This is my friend, @AliWWE. Ali is a Muslim. I was raised as a Christian. Ali is one of the best, most wholesome souls that I’ve ever met. That’s all that matters. We wrestled for the 1st time EVAH tonight at #WWESaltLakeCity & delivered a show-stealer. Thank you, SLC! pic.twitter.com/74MgSYsCSj — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 17, 2019

Absolute honor to share the ring with you. — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 17, 2019

– Sasha Banks has posted new photos of her cute dog. Who doesn’t love a cute dog?

– WWE has a new video of R-Truth stopping to get snacks before he gets back in a crate being shipped to RAW, in order to avoid losing his 24/7 championship.