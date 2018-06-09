Various News: Matt Hardy Praises NJPW Dominion Wrestlers, Clip of Zack Sabre’s Creative Counter to Low Blow

– Matt Hardy posted a tweet earlier, praising The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega for their title wins at NJPW Dominion 2018 today. You can check out his tweet below. You can get all the results from that event RIGHT HERE.

As I travel to #WWEMonroe, it appears that congratulations are in order for several MAGNIFICENT performers, including The Bucks of Youth, @IAmJericho and @KennyOmegamanX, who all PROCURED Au tonight. pic.twitter.com/s9Nwk5ng9i — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 9, 2018

– Zack Sabre Jr. came up with a creative way to counter a low blow attempt during his tag team match today at NJPW Dominion. Toru Yano attempted to hit Sabre with a low blow. Instead, Sabre was able to block the strike with his legs and reversed it into a submission hold. You can check out that clip that was posted on Twitter below.