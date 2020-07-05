wrestling / News
AEW News: Matt Hardy Praises Private Party, Brandi Posts Pic with Cody, AEW Top 5
– Matt Hardy praised Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, Private Party, on Twitter today.
“These 2 young men known as Private Party are worth investing in. Both are extremely talented, great human beings, & have love & passion for the art of pro wrestling. I am theillee to help them find their ways-Both professionally & personally. @AEWrestling @Marq_Quen @IsiahKassidy”
These 2 young men known as Private Party are worth investing in. Both are extremely talented, great human beings, & have love & passion for the art of pro wrestling. I am theillee to help them find their ways-Both professionally & personally. @AEWrestling @Marq_Quen @IsiahKassidy pic.twitter.com/q9Ecj21UbV
— The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 5, 2020
– Here is this week’s AEW Dynamite Top 5 Moments.
– Brandi Rhodes shared a photo of her and Cody enjoying their 4th of July today.
Happy 4th! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #NightmareFamily pic.twitter.com/Uy0zMo25wW
— The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Dustin Rhodes Recalls Being Told By Bruce Prichard to Rib Undertaker As Goldust, Groping Taker During Commercial
- Jim Ross Discusses If WWE Was Worried in 1996 That Bret Hart Would Be The Third Man to Join nWo at WCW Bash at the Beach ’96
- More Backstage Details On Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE Extreme Rules
- Note On Who Wrote and Produced Sheamus & Jeff Hardy Drug Test Segment