– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy had high praise for The Bloodline segment that closed out WWE Royal Rumble 2023, with Sami Zayn finally turning on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Matt Hardy said on the segment (via WrestlingInc.com), “It was a great start of the newest chapter.” He continued, “It’s been a great story. I love what they’ve done. I dig Roman and the Usos and The Bloodline so much. And Sami was such a good injection into it and he has just played his part to perfection, you know? And he really has become a bigger star as time has gone on doing this, and his reaction to finally flipping the switch and turning on Roman was fantastic.”

Sami Zayn is currently slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber on February 18 in Montreal, Quebec.