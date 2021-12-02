Matt Hardy Praises Sting for AEW Dynamite Performance

– On last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin teamed with wrestling legend and 62-year-old wrestler Sting to beat the team of The Gunn Club. After the match, Matt Hardy had high praise for Sting’s performance via Twitter.

Matt Hardy tweeted on Sting, “No one deserves this current run in pro wrestling more than @Sting. Sting is the best. I have a great respect for him & I am grateful he gets to finish his career properly in @AEW. #AEWDynamite”