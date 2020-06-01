wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Praises Viking Raiders Via Throwback Clip, Erik & Ivar Respond
Matt Hardy took to social media on Sunday to share a throwback clip of the Viking Raiders in which he praised the WWE stars. Hardy posted a clip of the Hardys taking on Erik and Ivar a few years ago during a match in Oklahoma, as you can see below. Matt noted, “They’re a TREMENDOUS team & it was a helluva match!”
Both members of the Raiders responded, with Ivar saying they still wanted a rematch and Erik responding, “Until we meet again my friend”:
This clip recently resurfaced.. A few years ago in Oklahoma, the #BROKEN Hardys had an experience with The Viking Raiders. They’re a TREMENDOUS team & it was a helluva match! pic.twitter.com/Dp1M1CntAW
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 31, 2020
Until we meet again my friend. @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND @Ivar_WWE #jointheraid https://t.co/vkQcIGkeQu
— Erik (@Erik_WWE) May 31, 2020
We are still awaiting our rematch#JoinTheRaid @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND @Erik_WWE https://t.co/Ad1KLIBa5Z
— Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) May 31, 2020
