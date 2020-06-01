Matt Hardy Praises Viking Raiders Via Throwback Clip, Erik & Ivar Respond

Matt Hardy took to social media on Sunday to share a throwback clip of the Viking Raiders in which he praised the WWE stars. Hardy posted a clip of the Hardys taking on Erik and Ivar a few years ago during a match in Oklahoma, as you can see below. Matt noted, “They’re a TREMENDOUS team & it was a helluva match!”

Both members of the Raiders responded, with Ivar saying they still wanted a rematch and Erik responding, “Until we meet again my friend”: