Matt Hardy Praises WWE Women’s Division for Working on Same Level as the Men, Says They Put the Work in to Headline WrestleMania

– Speaking to reports in a media scrum ahead of WrestleMania 35, WWE Superstar Matt Hardy discussed the women headlining the event. Below are some highlights (via The Recorder & Times).

Matt Hardy on how the women have earned the respect of the fans: “I would say the last couple of years, the girls have just worked on a level like men, and that’s where they earned the respect of the fans, because these fans, they’re some of the toughest, most critical die-hand fans that there are, WWE fans. They’re tough, and they’ll let you know if they like you or not, and the girls really earned their respect.”

Matt Hardy on WWE for giving the women a chance: “Kudos to WWE for giving all the women a chance, the whole women’s evolution, and allowed women the same amount of time, the same opportunities to go out and perform on a level with the men. And I have to say kudos to Ronda Rousey, to Becky, to Charlotte, because they’ve all busted their asses, and they’ve all worked really hard and they’re all deserving, and they’ve done the work to be in a WrestleMania main event.”